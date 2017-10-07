Williams Jones & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in ROMACO RESOURCS (METC)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in ROMACO RESOURCS (NASDAQ:METC) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in ROMACO RESOURCS were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ROMACO RESOURCS in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ROMACO RESOURCS in the first quarter worth about $124,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of ROMACO RESOURCS in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ROMACO RESOURCS in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ROMACO RESOURCS by 55.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ROMACO RESOURCS alerts:

ROMACO RESOURCS (METC) opened at 6.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company’s market cap is $261.55 million. ROMACO RESOURCS has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

ROMACO RESOURCS (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ROMACO RESOURCS will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/williams-jones-associates-llc-boosts-stake-in-romaco-resourcs-metc.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ROMACO RESOURCS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROMACO RESOURCS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on shares of ROMACO RESOURCS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ROMACO RESOURCS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, insider Michael Dale Bauersachs bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,931.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROMACO RESOURCS Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

Receive News & Ratings for ROMACO RESOURCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROMACO RESOURCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.