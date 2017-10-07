Williams Jones & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE SJM) opened at 104.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. J.M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.62.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.74 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.M. Smucker Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

In other news, insider Richard K. Smucker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.40 per share, with a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 652,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,738,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Oatey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

