Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,368,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,872,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,939,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,289,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,100,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) opened at 30.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.38. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.72%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

