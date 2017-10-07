William Blair Comments on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (AMP)

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. in a report released on Tuesday. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. Citigroup Inc. set a $166.00 target price on shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) opened at 150.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.88. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $151.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 26.54%. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Kelli A. Hunter sold 1,500 shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $216,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kent Stewart sold 4,945 shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $713,118.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,479,126 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. in the second quarter worth about $2,384,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 109.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 18.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

