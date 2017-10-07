Whitbread plc (WTB) Receives GBX 4,156.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,156.33 ($55.13).

WTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($63.67) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,925 ($52.06) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Whitbread plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,150 ($55.05) price target for the company.

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) traded up 0.08% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3863.00. 411,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,741.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,933.39. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,365.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,333.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.05 billion.

Whitbread plc Company Profile

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

