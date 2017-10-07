Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond during the second quarter worth about $167,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 42.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 14,430.0% during the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ TLT) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 10,375,026 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $133.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2524 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

