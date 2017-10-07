Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. held its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 38,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,657 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 33,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 870,625 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

