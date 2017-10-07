Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,700 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $15,597,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 2,779,679 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/westside-investment-management-inc-acquires-3700-shares-of-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.