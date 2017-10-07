Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.59. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 1,370,723 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 496.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 313.2% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 250,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market capitalization is $466.84 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

