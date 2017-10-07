Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,399 Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Continental Building Products by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,142,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 172,234 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Continental Building Products by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 273,192 shares during the last quarter.
Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 227,805 shares of the stock traded hands. Continental Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.
CBPX has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Continental Building Products Profile
Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.
