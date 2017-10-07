Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westmoreland Coal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the coal producer an impact score of 46.5648002938982 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLB. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price target on shares of Westmoreland Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Westmoreland Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Westmoreland Coal (WLB) traded down 8.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 263,631 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $44.98 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Westmoreland Coal has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $19.92.

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The coal producer reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westmoreland Coal will post ($4.72) earnings per share for the current year.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company is an energy company. The Company operates through six segments: Coal-U.S., Coal-Canada, Coal-(WMLP), Power, Heritage and Corporate. The Coal-U.S. segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and New Mexico. The Coal-Canada segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

