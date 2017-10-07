Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westell Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of digital and analog products used by telcos to deliver services primarily over existing copper telephone wires that connect end users to a telco’s central office. The company also markets its products and services to other telecommunications and information service providers seeking direct access to end-user customers. The company’s customers include all the Regional Bell Operating Companies as well as GTE and other carriers. “

WSTL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Westell Technologies (WSTL) opened at 2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.90 million. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Westell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westell Technologies will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,773,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.13% of Westell Technologies worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG).

