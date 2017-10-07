National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.15 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) opened at 2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/wesdome-gold-mines-wdo-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-national-bank-financial.html.

In related news, insider Benoit Laplante sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$77,256.00.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.