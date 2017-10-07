Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Given a $57.00 Price Target at UBS AG

UBS AG set a $57.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wells Fargo & from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & (NYSE WFC) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 11,151,225 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/wells-fargo-company-wfc-given-a-57-00-price-target-at-ubs-ag.html.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,763 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,100 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.