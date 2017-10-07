Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Universal Insurance Holdings worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 73,456.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after buying an additional 4,057,011 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 4.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,662,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,886,000 after buying an additional 68,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE UVE) opened at 23.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Universal Insurance Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Universal Insurance Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,664.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

