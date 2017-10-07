Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.52 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of Viper Energy Partners worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,215.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ VNOM) opened at 19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.79 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 58.60% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,430.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl bought 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $272,683.25. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,183.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 756,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,466.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. UBS AG began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

