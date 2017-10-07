Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) a $20.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company’s market cap is $16.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $45.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 29,656 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 231% compared to the average daily volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2,650.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

