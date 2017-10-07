Wayfair (W) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Wayfair (NYSE:W) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9791790814463 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of Wayfair (W) opened at 68.99 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.01 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 335.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756 shares in the company, valued at $55,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,214,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,451 shares of company stock valued at $56,262,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

