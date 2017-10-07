Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $205,335.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) opened at 69.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

