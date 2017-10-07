Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 10th

Warrior Met Coal’s (NYSE:HCC) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 10th. Warrior Met Coal had issued 16,666,667 shares in its IPO on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $316,666,673 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. MKM Partners began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Warrior Met Coal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) opened at 23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.38. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.62.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $363.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

