Warburg Research Analysts Give Rocket Internet SE (RKET) a €37.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKET. Barclays PLC set a €25.15 ($29.59) target price on shares of Rocket Internet SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Rocket Internet SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) opened at 21.447 on Wednesday. Rocket Internet SE has a one year low of €15.17 and a one year high of €23.32. The company’s market cap is €3.56 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.91 and a 200-day moving average of €18.61.

