Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Position Maintained by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. continued to hold its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,154,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,082 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,727,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,632,000 after acquiring an additional 962,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,912,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,982,000 after acquiring an additional 914,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) opened at 73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann set a $86.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

