Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.31.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 73.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,502,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $258,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,480,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,154,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,727,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

