Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Independent Research GmbH set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie set a €84.67 ($99.61) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie AG in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Wacker Chemie AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.59 ($132.46).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) traded down 1.32% on Friday, reaching €114.96. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day moving average of €101.88. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €75.10 and a 12 month high of €124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of €5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

Wacker Chemie AG Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

