Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research analysts have commented on WNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wabash National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Wabash National Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National Corporation by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wabash National Corporation by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) opened at 22.44 on Friday. Wabash National Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Wabash National Corporation had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wabash National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

