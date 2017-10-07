W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 179.3% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $115,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 148.7% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 12.3% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BidaskClub cut W.P. Carey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised W.P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE WPC) opened at 67.91 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.86.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.21%.

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

