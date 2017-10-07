vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. vTv Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8664707844883 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) opened at 6.22 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.29 million.

Get vTv Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/vtv-therapeutics-vtvt-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $351,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.