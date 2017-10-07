Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,992 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,841,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,712,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 60.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,260 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 17,844.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 62.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,313,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 127.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.69 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,376,856.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,220.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,888 shares of company stock worth $3,653,485. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) opened at 30.09 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

