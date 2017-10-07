Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,436 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Collins worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Collins Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/voya-investment-management-llc-purchases-19436-shares-of-rockwell-collins-inc-col.html.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) opened at 132.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $6.09 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Collins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

In related news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade acquired 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.02. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.