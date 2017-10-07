Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Stake Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.64% of Vocera Communications worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2,931.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 387,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 374,297 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE VCRA) opened at 31.10 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $905.13 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.05.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,925 shares of company stock worth $2,320,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

