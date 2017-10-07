Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (NYSE:VSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Vitamin Shoppe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitamin Shoppe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get Vitamin Shoppe Inc alerts:

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) opened at 5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.74 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/vitamin-shoppe-inc-vsi-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director John D. Bowlin acquired 40,000 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 18.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 17,041.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.