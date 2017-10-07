Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Raises Position in RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) by 294.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE RSPP) opened at 34.07 on Friday. RSP Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 2.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RSP Permian, Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of RSP Permian from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other news, COO Zane W. Arrott sold 47,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,474,165.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,152.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Mutrie sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $391,707.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,017.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

