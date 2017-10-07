Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Invests $702,000 in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Stock

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 325,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 47,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 57,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ GIII) opened at 28.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.23. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group, LTD. news, Director Alan Feller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $602,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $1,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Barclays PLC began coverage on G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

