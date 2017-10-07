Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 5,546.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,192 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Life Storage by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 19.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) opened at 82.25 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.91.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,595.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. purchased 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $542,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,190 shares of company stock valued at $230,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

