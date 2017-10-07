Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.78) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VM. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.85) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 345 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.86 ($4.85).

Get Virgin Money Holdings PLC alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) opened at 273.70 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.21 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.28. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 256.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 353.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm-rating-reiterated-by-barclays-plc.html.

In related news, insider Mark Parker sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £40,136.55 ($53,238.56). Also, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia purchased 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £99,375.65 ($131,815.43).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.