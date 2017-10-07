Viacom Inc. (VIA) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Viacom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,160,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 116,850 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 4.9% in the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 112,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viacom by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viacom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viacom by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIA) opened at 35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Viacom Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Viacom had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viacom Inc. will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Separately, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

