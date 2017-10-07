Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.51% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,463,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $184.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.04.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $74,404.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 10,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,357 shares of company stock worth $83,154,633 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 1.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.10. 1,551,110 shares of the company were exchanged. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $167.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $544.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

