VEREIT Inc. (VER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) opened at 8.29 on Thursday. VEREIT has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock’s market cap is $8.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $336.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 22.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,097,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,317,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,033,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

