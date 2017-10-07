VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on VAREX IMAGING in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded VAREX IMAGING from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) opened at 33.17 on Thursday. VAREX IMAGING has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VAREX IMAGING will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in VAREX IMAGING in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,715,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in VAREX IMAGING in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,784,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in VAREX IMAGING in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in VAREX IMAGING in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VAREX IMAGING in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About VAREX IMAGING

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

