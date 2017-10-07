Vantiv’s (VNTV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) in a report published on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNTV. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Vantiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $82.00 price target on shares of Vantiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vantiv from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vantiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vantiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vantiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of Vantiv (VNTV) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,145 shares. Vantiv has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.12 million. Vantiv had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Vantiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vantiv will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 404.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 119.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vantiv in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vantiv

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

