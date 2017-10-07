Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (VNQI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (VNQI) opened at 59.62 on Friday. Vanguard International Equity Index Funds has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

