Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 343,856 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.81% of bluebird bio worth $373,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 118.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 17.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $294,000.

Get bluebird bio Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Leschly sold 46,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $5,726,270.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,381,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $277,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,905.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,379 shares of company stock worth $15,651,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/vanguard-group-inc-purchases-343856-shares-of-bluebird-bio-inc-blue.html.

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at 127.75 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company’s market cap is $5.82 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.07). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 1,080.59%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 977.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post ($6.85) EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.05 to $108.25 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.41.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.