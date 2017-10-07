VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of VALE S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Vetr lowered VALE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $9.26 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded VALE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of VALE in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on VALE and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of VALE in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.72.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) opened at 10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. VALE has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. VALE had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VALE will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of VALE by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 878,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 127,916 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of VALE by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VALE by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 845,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 441,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VALE by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 248,361 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of VALE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VALE

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

