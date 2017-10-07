USA Truck (USAK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Press coverage about USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Truck earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 44.6310364560578 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) traded down 0.85% on Friday, reaching $13.92. 39,794 shares of the company were exchanged. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $111.74 million.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). USA Truck had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, CFO Jason R. Bates acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,614.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Enzor acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $139,967 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

