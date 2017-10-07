Urogen Pharma (URGN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urogen Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.806307494178 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $32.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ URGN) opened at 29.36 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $381.97 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

