Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,323 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of Unum Group worth $35,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened at 52.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

