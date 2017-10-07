Univest Corp of Pennsylvania Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $601,513.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Gautam sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $798,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.22.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 143.62 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. Honeywell International also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 17,188 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 2,566 call options.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

