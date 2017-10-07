Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is one of 26 public companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Universal Health Realty Income Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 62.40% 8.23% 3.27% Universal Health Realty Income Trust Competitors 38.21% 7.68% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust Competitors 128 705 640 12 2.36

As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Health Realty Income Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $74.03 million $51.20 million 23.83 Universal Health Realty Income Trust Competitors $863.81 million $523.61 million 39.11

Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust rivals beat Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in healthcare and human service related facilities, including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, surgery centers, free-standing emergency departments, childcare centers and medical office buildings (MOBs). As of February 28, 2017, the Company had 67 real estate investments located in 20 states in the United States consisting of six hospital facilities, including three acute care, one rehabilitation and two sub-acute; 54 MOBs; three free-standing emergency departments (FEDs), and four preschool and childcare centers. The Company’s facilities include Southwest Healthcare System, Inland Valley Campus, Wellington Regional Medical Center, Kindred Hospital Chicago Central, Vibra Hospital of Corpus Christi, Chesterbrook Academy, and Desert Valley Medical Center.

