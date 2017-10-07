United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Security Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) remained flat at $9.60 during midday trading on Friday. 6,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $9.95.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Woolf purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Michele Mochizuki purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares is the bank holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Bank operates in the segment of providing banking services to commercial establishments and individuals primarily in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The Bank offers a range of services for commercial customers and account holders, including online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine (ATM) services, payroll direct deposit, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, money orders and foreign drafts.

