United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world with strong brand recognition. The company’s main strategy is to improve profitability of its core equipment rental business through revenue growth, margin expansion and operational efficiencies. It is also focused on expanding its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. Also, United Rentals’ shares gained 69.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry it belongs to. The addition of NES Rentals is expected to significantly boost growth, driving the stock’s performance in the upcoming quarters as well.”

Get United Rentals Inc. alerts:

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on United Rentals from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised United Rentals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

United Rentals (NYSE URI) opened at 142.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.46. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $143.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. United Rentals had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post $9.94 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/united-rentals-inc-uri-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $679,906.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $3,623,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at $36,507,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 4,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.